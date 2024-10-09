Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Radian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Radian Group Trading Up 0.6 %

RDN opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.