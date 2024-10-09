KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $925.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $804.81.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $783.90 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $452.01 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $768.61 and its 200-day moving average is $761.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KLA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,579.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

