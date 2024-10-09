SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

