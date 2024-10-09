Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 227,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

