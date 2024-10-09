Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $16.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

