Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 19,621 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

