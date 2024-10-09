Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 26,665 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 1.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

