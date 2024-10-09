Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 1.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.