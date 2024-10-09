Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Holdings Raised by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

