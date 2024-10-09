Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $63.35

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of FIVN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Five9 has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

