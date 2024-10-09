Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $70.00

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

