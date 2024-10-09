Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$20.12

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$18.13 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.84.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

