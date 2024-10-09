Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $17.08

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $61,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,475,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Invesco by 2,712.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 655,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

