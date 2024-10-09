Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

