Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

MSDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

