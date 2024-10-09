Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Lowered to $52.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

BFH stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

