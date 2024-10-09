Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,647,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.