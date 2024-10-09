Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.