Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $1.93. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 10,754 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

