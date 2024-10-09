The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.91. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 187,999 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

