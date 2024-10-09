Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

