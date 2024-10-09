U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $114.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE USPH opened at $77.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

