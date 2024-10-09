Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.56 and traded as high as C$54.17. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$53.59, with a volume of 4,104,961 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Desjardins increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

