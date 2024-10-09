Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$8.05. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 6,155 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.70 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1393324 earnings per share for the current year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $55,888. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

