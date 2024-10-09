Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.85 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.70). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.49), with a volume of 409,729 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.07) to GBX 660 ($8.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investec Group

Investec Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 576.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 557.85.

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £189,090.45 ($247,468.20). Insiders have sold 326,375 shares of company stock worth $264,268,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.