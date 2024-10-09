Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.63 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 385.50 ($5.05). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.87), with a volume of 330,035 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.63. The company has a market cap of £337.52 million, a P/E ratio of 907.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,414.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mears Group Company Profile

In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £42,875.70 ($56,112.68). 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.