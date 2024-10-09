Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.62. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 32,103 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aimia Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$122.40 million for the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

