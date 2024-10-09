EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.49 and traded as high as C$4.72. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$277.49 million, a PE ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 20.06.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.