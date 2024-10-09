Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 562.84 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 645.50 ($8.45). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 628.50 ($8.23), with a volume of 590,548 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.85) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 644.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 562.84. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,445.78%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Rob Shuter purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($676,351.26). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

