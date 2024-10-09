WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.84 ($16.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,433 ($18.75). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,406 ($18.40), with a volume of 242,098 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.14) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

WH Smith Trading Down 1.3 %

WH Smith Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,315.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

