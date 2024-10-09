Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,489.96 ($45.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.34). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,537 ($46.29), with a volume of 2,992,148 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REL

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,537.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,561.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,489.96.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,504 ($45.86) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($64,201.02). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.