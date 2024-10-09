Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,489.96 ($45.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.34). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,537 ($46.29), with a volume of 2,992,148 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REL
Relx Stock Performance
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,504 ($45.86) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($64,201.02). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.