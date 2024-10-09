Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,489.96 ($45.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.34). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,537 ($46.29), with a volume of 2,992,148 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,537.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,561.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,489.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,504 ($45.86) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($64,201.02). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

