Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,575.44 ($46.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,890 ($50.91). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,863 ($50.56), with a volume of 1,435,400 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.75) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,684.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,575.44. The company has a market capitalization of £35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,982.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

