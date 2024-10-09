ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.89 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 78.05 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 76.65 ($1.00), with a volume of 11,050,922 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

