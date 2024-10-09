Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.30 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.73). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.72), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -525.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.30.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

