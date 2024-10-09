Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Yext worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yext by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 900,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 530,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 570.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,196 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 91.3% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yext by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.32 million, a P/E ratio of -130.70 and a beta of 1.19. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

