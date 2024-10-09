Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.94 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 146.90 ($1.92). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.88), with a volume of 2,727,556 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,876.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

