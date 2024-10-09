Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

