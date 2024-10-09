Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $385.11 million, a PE ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

