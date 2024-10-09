Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Weibo worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 564,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,230 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.23. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

