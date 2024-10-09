Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.54 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.47). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 186,286 shares.

Chesnara Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.17 million, a PE ratio of 8,483.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

About Chesnara

In related news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($55,220.42). 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.