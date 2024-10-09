Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.54 Million Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.97% of Twin Disc worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 214,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 62.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

