Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

