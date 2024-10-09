Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $466.17.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $457.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day moving average of $389.77. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $458.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.