ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

ECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2474227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

