Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

