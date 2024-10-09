Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,487.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

