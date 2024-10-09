Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -929.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,792.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,305. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.