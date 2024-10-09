ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,929 shares of company stock worth $162,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.00. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

