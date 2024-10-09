indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. Roth Mkm cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $738.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

