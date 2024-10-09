SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Up 11% – Time to Buy?

SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$111.19 and last traded at C$111.19. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.13.

SEB Trading Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.41.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

